Teenagers rob elderly man in bedroom

Two teenagers burst into the bedroom of an elderly Edinburgh man and demanded money in a "frightening" late night attack, police have said.

The thieves, who wore dark hooded tops with scarves pulled over their faces, broke into the house in the Morningside area at about 23:30 on Friday.

The man was robbed of money and electronic items and left with injuries to his head and hand.

Police said the suspects spoke with local accents and looked about 18.

Det Ch Insp Martin Maclean said: "Although the homeowner in this case escaped serious injury, this was an extremely frightening experience for him to endure.

"An extensive investigation is under way in an effort to trace the two suspects responsible and I am today urging anyone who may have seen them or anybody acting suspiciously in the Morningside area either before or after this incident to come forward.

"There will be an increased police presence in and around Morningside Drive while officers search the area and carry out door-to-door inquiries."