Beltane Fire society marks winter and summer battle

The Beltane Fire Society celebrated its 20th Samhuinn in Edinburgh's Grassmarket on Saturday night.

    This year’s event marked the 20th anniversary of the Society’s modern twist on this ancient celebration of the turning seasons

    Samhuinn, which first took place in 1995, follows the ideas of the overthrowing of Summer by Winter, with a stand-off between the Summer and Winter Kings

    The festival took in a torchlit procession down Candlemaker Row, three stages, two drum crews, acrobatics, ancient Celtic tradition, pyrotechnics, and of course, fire

    About 200 volunteer performers and crew took part in the charity’s annual celebration, which is held in Edinburgh’s city centre every year

    Samhuinn’s summer counterpart is Beltane, which takes place on 30th April every year on Calton Hill and is a celebration of the transition from winter into summer

    The Beltane Fire Society is run nearly entirely by volunteers

    The Samhuinn celebration takes place in Edinburgh’s Old Town which has historic significance as a site of ancient markets and All Hallows fair

    The performances take their structure from the traditional Galoshan plays

    Samhuinn has grown steadily over the years and is viewed by audiences of thousands

    According to tradition, the transformation from Summer to Winter is supported by the energies and interactions of the Summer and Winter courts – through performance, music and dance.

    The narrative focuses on this conflict and its resolution, but also focuses on the transition that many aspects of life take during the changing of the seasons.

    In her wild ecstasy of grief and sorrow, the Cailleach ushers the last breath of Summer’s opulent decadence into the beyond to make way for the icy storms of Winter’s dark reign.