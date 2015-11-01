Man injured in unprovoked attack in Edinburgh

A man was taken to hospital with head injuries after a "serious assault" in Edinburgh in the early hours.

The 24-year-old was punched in the head in a "random and unprovoked attack" on Easter Road at about 02:50.

Police said the man was walking home from a night out in the city centre when he became aware of a man and a woman, possibly wearing fancy dress, walking behind him.

The male suspect engaged the man in conversation before hitting him.

The attacker is described as white, about 5ft 8in - 6ft tall and he spoke with a Scottish accent.

He was said to be about 25 years old with short dark hair and possibly wearing a witch's hat along with a red hooded top and dark jeans.

The female had been wearing a distinctive pink princess-style dress.

She was believed to be about 20 years old with long curly blonde hair and carrying her shoes.

Det Ch Insp Martin MacLean, of Police Scotland, said: "It appears that this was a random and unprovoked attack and we are carrying out various lines of inquiry in order to trace the male responsible.

"Given the distinctive dress worn by the woman who was with the male at the time, I would hope that someone remembers seeing or speaking with them at some point during the evening."