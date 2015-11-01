Girl cyclist seriously injured in crash with car in West Calder

A 10-year-old girl suffered serious head injuries after being involved in a collision with a car while riding her bike in West Lothian.

The girl was cycling on the A71 at Burngrange Cottages, West Calder, at about 18:10 on Saturday when she was struck by a black Nissan Micra.

She was treated by paramedics before being taken to the Sick Kids Hospital in Edinburgh where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

Sgt Roger Park said: "We have spoken to the driver of the vehicle, however I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or indeed anyone who was in the area at the time and who has relevant information to contact police."