Man injured in attack by youths in Midlothian

A man has been injured in Midlothian during an unprovoked attack by a group of youths.

The 27-year-old man, was set upon near the Scotmid Co-op on Mayfield Place in Mayfield between 17:00 and 18:30 on Friday.

A mixed group of males and females punched and kicked the man, causing him to fall to the ground and sustain significant cuts to his head.

His attackers then ran off. Police are appealing for witnesses.

The man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Det Insp Paul Batten, of Police Scotland, said: "This was an unprovoked and vicious assault that resulted in significant injury to a man who was only trying to enter a shop.

"Our enquiries are ongoing as we work towards tracing everyone involved in this senseless attack and the public can be assured that we take a zero tolerance approach to this type of criminal behaviour.

"Foot patrols have been deployed in the area as we work closely with the local community to identify the youths who had been hanging around the shops on Friday.

"At present we understand that one of the male attackers had been wearing a grey coloured tracksuit but I encourage anyone who has any relevant information whatsoever to contact police."