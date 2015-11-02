Teenagers due in court over robbery at Edinburgh man's home
- 2 November 2015
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three teenagers are due to appear in court in connection with a break-in and robbery at an elderly man's home in Edinburgh.
The incident happened at the 72-year-old's house on Morningside Drive at about 23:30 on Friday.
A small amount of money and some electrical items were stolen from the pensioner.
A 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds, all male, were arrested and were due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.