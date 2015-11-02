Teenagers due in court over robbery at Edinburgh man's home

Image copyright Google

Three teenagers are due to appear in court in connection with a break-in and robbery at an elderly man's home in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at the 72-year-old's house on Morningside Drive at about 23:30 on Friday.

A small amount of money and some electrical items were stolen from the pensioner.

A 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds, all male, were arrested and were due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.