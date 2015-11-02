Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man found seriously injured in St Andrews street

Police have launched an investigation after a man was found in a street in St Andrews with serious injuries.

The 26-year-old man was found in Rose Lane at about 02:00 on Sunday.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland.

