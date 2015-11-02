Line up for Scot:Lands pop-up festival unveiled

The full line-up for a pop-up festival which will run as part of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations has been announced.

The multi-arts Scot:Lands event is held on 1 January and is among three-days of festivities bringing in 2016.

It features artists from Scotland providing music, theatre, dance, installations and spoken word at a venues over four to five hours.

The free event is supported by the Scottish government.

It works by getting people to "check in" at the departure lounge in Edinburgh University's Old College before spinning a compass to discover their first destination on a randomly-selected journey through 11 Old Town locations.

Some of the events include Blazin:Land, presented by fiddle collective Blazin' Fiddles, or Cine:Land, which marks 70 years of the Edinburgh International Film Festival with mini-cinemas showing award-winning short films in a celebration of Scotland on the big screen.

'Cornerstone event'

For the first time, a land has been specially-created for families and children under 10. WeeScot:Land will offer a theatre show as well as arts and crafts, balloons, face-painting, storytelling and music.

Pete Irvine, director of Edinburgh's Hogmanay, said: "This, truly the first Scottish festival of the year, may have a short life - four to five hours - but it's packed with unexpected in-situ performances from a stellar line-up of Scottish artists, each creating something you'll never see again."

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "More than 150,000 visitors from 70 countries visited the capital last year to take part in Edinburgh's Hogmanay programme.

"Scot:Lands is part of Edinburgh's Hogmanay, one of the cornerstone events of the Scottish government's Winter Festivals programme.

"This year a record £390,000 of funding has been provided to support 21 key cultural events in 15 local authority areas across the country."