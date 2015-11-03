Family tribute after 10-year-old cyclist killed in West Calder

Image copyright Police Scotland

The family of a 10-year-old girl who died following a crash in West Lothian have said they are "heartbroken and devastated" by her death.

Brooke Bagley was cycling on the A71 at Burngrange Cottages, West Calder, at about 18:10 on Saturday when she was struck by a black Nissan Micra.

She was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh, where she died on Monday at 19:00.

A report is being sent to the procurator fiscal.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The family of Brooke Bagley said: "Brooke was a bright and intelligent young girl who was full of life, with a large circle of friends.

"She will be sadly missed by us her family, her friends and all who knew her.

"We have been left heartbroken and devastated by the loss of Brooke."

'Good friend'

Maria Brown, head teacher at Brooke's school, St Mary's Primary in Polbeth, said: "The school is heartbroken at the tragic news that Brooke has died. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this desperately sad time.

"Brooke was a popular Primary 7 pupil who set a good example for all children in the school and loved her role as a Primary 1 Buddy. She was talented at writing, photography and art work and was a very good friend to many.

"Brooke will be sadly missed by everyone at St Mary's Primary School and Polbeth Nursery."

Counsellors have been available at the school to speak to pupils and staff. The school will now take time to consider how it will remember Brooke.

West Lothian councillor for education, Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: "On behalf of West Lothian Council I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Brooke's family and friends at this very sad and difficult time."