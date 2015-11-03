Boy, 10, hit by vehicle in car park in West Lothian

A 10-year-old boy has been injured after being hit by a car at a West Lothian supermarket.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a small black car hit the boy at about 18:20 on Monday in the Lidl's car park off Longridge Road in Whitburn.

The driver stopped and checked on the boy who suffered superficial injuries and was taken to St John's Hospital for treatment.

The boy had been playing with his friends in the car park.

Insp Richard Latto, of Police Scotland, said: "While the driver initially stopped to check on the welfare of the child, we are keen to speak to him so we can continue our inquiries."