Paul Wright jailed for knife attack on lawyer Charles McGregor in Edinburgh

A repeat offender who wounded a lawyer in a knife attack in Edinburgh in broad daylight has been jailed for six years.

Paul Wright tried to get Charles McGregor's wallet in the robbery bid carried out in the city centre.

Wright, 47, formerly of Stewarton, in Ayrshire, had previously denied the attack.

Wright was convicted after trial of assaulting Mr McGregor, 48, in Albany Street with intent to rob him of his wallet on 2 April 2015.

Eye wound

A judge told Wright it was only because of the courage shown by the victim in resisting his "sneaky attack" he did not accomplish his intention.

John Beckett QC said: "This was an unprovoked street attack carried out on an entirely innocent member of the public going about his business."

The judge said at the High Court in Edinburgh the victim sustained a 5cm superficial wound close to the left eye.

Mr Beckett said the author of a background report on Wright suggested he had "shown no victim empathy and little remorse".

He pointed out Wright had "a serious criminal record" including convictions for violence and carrying weapons.

The judge ordered Wright should be kept under supervision for a further four years and said if he failed to comply with licence conditions during that period he could be returned to custody.

Mr Beckett said: "I am concerned to protect the public from serious harm from you when you are released from custody."

He barged into his victim, struggled with him and demanded he hand over the wallet and struck him with the knife to his injury and permanent disfigurement.

The solicitor was cut with the blade, but grappled with his attacker and tracked him with colleagues before losing him in a lane.

Defence solicitor advocate John Keenan said given the nature of the offence and his previous convictions Wright appreciated that a custodial sentence would be imposed.

He said Wright may benefit from a period of supervision given his mental health problems and drug abuse.