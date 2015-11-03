Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man found in St Andrews street 'accidentally' hurt

Rose Lane in St Andrews Image copyright Google

Police believe that a man found in a St Andrews street in Fife with serious injuries received them accidentally.

The 26-year-old man was found in Rose Lane at about 02:00 on Sunday.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland.

