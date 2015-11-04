Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Boy, six, seriously injured by car in Fife's Aberdour

A six-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Fife.

It happened on High Street in Aberdour at 18:00 on Tuesday. It involved a blue Mercedes Sprinter van and the boy, who was on foot.

The boy was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, then the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he is in a serious condition.

The driver, 46, was uninjured. The road was closed from A921 to the B9157.

It was reopened at about 22:00.

Sgt Jim Henry, of Police Scotland, said: "A young boy has sustained serious injuries and we're working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision.

"We've already spoken to a number of witnesses but are urging anyone who has not yet come forward to get in touch."

