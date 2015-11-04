Thoughts and prayers for injured St Andrews man

Image copyright Google

The family of a man found seriously injured in a Fife street has asked that friends and family keep him in their "thoughts and prayers".

Gerry Kelly, 26, was found in Rose Lane at about 02:00 on Sunday and was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment.

The man, who is reportedly an off-duty police officer, is understood to have received his injuries accidentally.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The family including Mr Kelly's girlfriend, Jen, said they wanted to thank all their friends and family for their continued support.

They said: "Thanks are also extended to the police and hospital staff for their continued efforts.

"Messages of support are very much appreciated.

"We ask that you keep Gerry in your thoughts and prayers."