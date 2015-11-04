Final Forth Road Bridge weekend closure cancelled

Image copyright Martin Shiels Image caption Access was closed to enable the demolition of the road bridge on the B800 between South Queensferry and Kirkliston.

A third weekend of closures around the Forth Road Bridge is no longer necessary because demolition work has been completed.

The A90 and M90 south of the crossing was due to be shut on the weekend of 14/15 November.

Transport Scotland had warned that would lead to disruption over three weekends.

However, the work was finished in two, so the planned closures on the weekend of 14/15 November will not go ahead.

The old bridge had to be knocked down as part of the construction of the new Queensferry Crossing.

Steven Brown, Transport Scotland's roads and infrastructure manager said: "It's a credit to the team at Forth Crossing Bridge Constructors (FCBC) and their subcontractors Beattie Demolition that they have completed the work on schedule and as planned, so the third reserve weekend is not now required.

"There has been extensive planning put in place for these works. All parties are to be congratulated for the open communication and effective co-ordination ensuring a significant number of additional activities could take place over the closed carriageways, over and above the essential demolition works.

"The public are to be thanked for paying attention to travel advice to plan their journey and for staying clear of the area.

"Traffic around Kirkliston and South Queensferry has been heavier than normal the past two Sundays and we appreciate the patience of local people while this essential work has been carried out."