Ex-policeman Iain Reid jailed for sex abuse of children in Fife

A former police officer found guilty of the sexual abuse of children in Fife between 1980 and 2010 has been jailed for four years.

Iain Reid, 66, who was 20 years in Fife Constabulary, targeted three girls aged six to 12 while in a police house in Buckhaven and later in his Leven home.

Reid had denied all the charges. He was sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Reid, now a grandfather, lured the children with sweets and to pet his dog.

Character testament

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said he broke the trust placed in him as community policeman to carry out "protracted, sustained, and systematic" abuse of the girls, whom he "enticed" into his home.

He said the girls, now all "successful women", were "scarred" by what Reid did.

He told Reid: "I may say it's a testament to their character and fortitude, that they were able to confront you with their evidence of your cynical abuse.

"No-one could but be impressed by the quiet dignity and candour with which each of them spoke of your conduct.

"Nonetheless, despite the fortitude they now display, and the successful women that they now are, they clearly continue to bear the scars of your conduct."

After a five day trial, a jury of ten women and five men at Falkirk Sheriff Court found Reid guilty of three charges of lewd and libidinous conduct, one of the charges aggravated by abduction, over a 17 year period between 1980 and 1997.

Sheriff Caldwell said it had "not been difficult" for the jury to dismiss Reid's defence, which was that the charges were the result of conspiracy and fabrication between the witnesses.

Solicitor-advocate Krista Johnston, defending, said Reid was now a sick man, with depression and heart trouble.

Reid was also placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

After the sentencing Det Supt Pauline McCallum of Police Scotland said: "Iain Reid, who was a former police officer with Fife Constabulary, has shown himself to be capable of horrific offences against children.

"Police Scotland is committed to protecting our communities from people like Reid regardless of who they are and we will do everything in our power to bring such offenders to justice.

"I would like to pay testament to the courage of the victims of this case. Without their bravery in coming forward and their willingness to give evidence, Reid may well have still been able to harm others."