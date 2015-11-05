Tenants petition council over Leith flats eviction

About 200 tenants are petitioning Edinburgh council in a bid to prevent them being evicted from their homes.

Residents of more than a dozen blocks of flats in Leith want help to set up a housing co-operative to save their community.

The charity which owns the flats wants to sell the properties, saying the maintenance costs are too high.

The Agnes Hunter Trust said the costs were diverting funds away from those it was set up to help.

However, the tenants said they felt betrayed and traumatised as they had understood their tenancies were secure.

They have formed a community association and are petitioning Edinburgh city council to help form a housing cooperative to try to save their community.

Sharon Quigley, who lives with her children in a flat on Lorne Street, next door to her mother, said: "My mum is 81 and I am her carer.

"We've lived in different flats in this area owned by the trust since 1989. These are our homes and this is our community.

"My mum is too old to move now. I provide care for her and support for my neighbours and my neighbours do the same for us.

"This is a community where we all rely on each other's support and we all need each other. Being left without our network would have a massive negative impact for a lot of us and especially the older ones, who rely on this support. Who will look after them once the community is gone?"

A spokesman for the Miss Agnes Hunter Trust said: "The trustees are in discussion with residents and their representatives regarding their desire to look at the possibility of establishing a housing co-operative.

"In light of this, since the beginning of September, the trust has placed a moratorium on any further notices to terminate leases.

"We have given assurances to councillor Cammy Day and tenants that the trust will give tenants and the council up to 6 January 2016 to report back on the viability of and potential for a tenant's co-operative at Lorne Street.

"As part of this work, our agents, Rettie and Co, have issued a letter to all tenants seeking confirmation of their tenancy agreements and individual leases.

"The trust will reconvene in January to reassess all the information available to them at that time."

Cammy Day, Edinburgh city council's housing leader, said: "The council has been working closely with the tenants affected by the decision of the trust and their advisors to sell off their homes.

"We have supported them to establish their own tenants association and are assisting them to explore a number of options, including the potential to come together as a co-operative to buy their homes themselves."

The Agnes Hunter Trust runs grant programmes for people with health problems or disabilities and also assists with the training of disadvantage people.