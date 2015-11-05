Edinburgh school remembers former pupils who died in war

Children at an Edinburgh school have created a ceramic poppy installation to remember former pupils who died in World War One and World War Two.

Inspired by the poppy field at the Tower of London last year, the pupils at Cargilfield are making 189 poppies, one for every student who died.

Cargilfield is the oldest prep school in Scotland.

Many of the school's pupils have personal connections with those lost during the wars.

Fergus Pimm, nine, said: "My great, great uncle, Thomas Pimm, was in the RAF but he got shot down."

Zac Dodd, nine, said: "We're doing these poppies for remembrance for the people who died in both the world wars."

Claudia, nine, said: "It's quite a sad thing to learn about but it makes you realise how brave these people were when they fought cause they had no choice."

Fallen soldier

Rob Taylor, Cargilfield head teacher, said: "It's a frightening high number. If you think that in the early part of the 20th century we were a very traditional, all boys boarding school of no more than between 100 and 120 boys.

"There are 126 names on the memorial that died in the first world war so a whole generation of the school was just wiped out."

The project was inspired by the poppy field at the Tower of London last year where the moat is filled with ceramic poppies, one for ever fallen soldier.

In addition to the poppies, a huge frieze tells its own story of war.

Some pupils made plaster casts of their own faces in the mural to portray their forefathers who went to the school and fought in the wars.

Mark Reese, Cargilfield's head of Art, said: "By using casting techniques inspired by Anthony Gormley and George Segal we think it has an element of realism about it.

"There is a direct thread and genetic link. Simply by making a cast there is the reality of it actually casting the muscles and the bones, there is a direct link to the grandparent who fought in the war.