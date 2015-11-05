Gang street attack injures man in Armadale

Image copyright Google

A man is in hospital after being attacked by a large group of men and women in West Lothian.

It is understood he was stabbed during the incident on Mayfield Drive, Armadale, at about 22:00 on Wednesday.

A man and woman are currently being questioned by officers.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police and emergency services were called and the injured man was taken to Monklands Hospital, where he is currently in a stable condition."

Witnesses are being urged to come forward by the police.