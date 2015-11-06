World's End killer Angus Sinclair in sentence appeal

Image caption Angus Sinclair was sentenced to at least 37 years in prison, 37 years after murdering Ms Eadie and Ms Scott

The Appeal Court in Edinburgh has heard a challenge against his sentence by World's End killer Angus Sinclair.

Sinclair, 70, was jailed for life and told to serve a minimum of 37 years after a jury last year found him guilty of killing Christine Eadie and Helen Scott.

The sentence for the murder of the teenage girls is the longest ever imposed by a Scottish court.

Earlier this year, Sinclair dropped an appeal against his conviction.

That conviction made legal history as his retrial was the first to take place following changes made in Scotland in 2011 to the centuries-old double jeopardy principle, which prevented a person being tried twice for the same crime.

The re-trial came seven years after the original court case in which he was accused of killing the 17-year-olds collapsed.

Christine Eadie and Helen Scott were targeted by Sinclair and his brother-in-law Gordon Hamilton, who died in 1996, on a night-out at Edinburgh's World's End pub on 15 October, 1977.

Their bodies were discovered the following day, having been dumped in remote locations in East Lothian. They had been raped and strangled.

Violence

Sinclair had a record of violence against women.

He was just 16 when he strangled seven-year-old Catherine Reehill in Glasgow in 1961 and in 1982 he was convicted of a string of sex attacks on young girls, including rape.

While still in prison, he was given a life sentence in 2001 for the murder of 17-year-old Mary Gallacher, who was raped and stabbed in Glasgow in 1978.

At the Appeal Court in Edinburgh, judges heard submissions over whether or not the convictions in 1982 and 2001 should have been taken into account in determining the punishment part of the sentence as they were events which came after the offence.

Judges Lady Paton, Lady Clark and Lord Malcolm will deliver their judgement at a later date.