Teenager hunted over armed robbery attempt in Niddrie

Image copyright Google Image caption The attempted robbery took place in Niddrie Mill Terrace

Police are hunting a teenager armed with a gun who tried to rob a man outside his home in Edinburgh.

The 67-year-old victim was in his car in Niddrie and was about to drive off when the youth approached the window and demanded money on Friday evening.

He tried to get into the car and showed a handgun but the man drove away.

The suspect is described as aged about 16, approximately 5ft 6in tall, wearing a grey woolly hat and scarf with a grey and black tracksuit.

Detectives believe the gun was not a functioning weapon but said it was a "terrifying" episode for the victim.

The suspect was last seen running towards Niddrie Mains Road after the incident, which happened at about 18:20 in Niddrie Mill Terrace.

Det Insp Graham Grant, who is leading the investigation, said: "Fortunately, no-one was injured during this attempted robbery but there is no doubt that this was a terrifying experience.

"Uniformed officers will have a high-visibility presence in the area while we conduct our investigation and I appeal to anyone who has any relevant information to come forward immediately.

"The male suspect was in possession of a handgun however, at this stage of our inquiry, we believe that this was not a functioning firearm.

"Those who were in the Niddrie area on Friday evening and recognise the description of the suspect or have any information that might assist with our ongoing investigation are asked to contact police."

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers.