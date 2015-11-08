CCTV appeal over attack in Ye Olde Inn pub

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they want to trace as part of an investigation into an attack that left a 21-year-old man permanently scarred.

The man was left with several cuts to his face after the assault in Ye Olde Inn at Davidson's Mains in Edinburgh.

The attack took place at about 21:00 on Saturday, 22 August.

Officers said anyone who recognised the woman from the images should contact them immediately.

Det Sgt Andrina Cunningham said: "The victim sustained some painful injuries to his face, which are likely to leave permanent scarring and our inquiries into this attack are ongoing.

"We are keen to trace the woman pictured in the CCTV footage as part of this investigation and anyone who recognises her is asked to contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this incident should also get in touch."