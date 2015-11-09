Driver cut free from car crash in Fife field

A man and a woman were taken to hospital with minor injuries after their car came off the road went down an embankment and into a field in Fife.

The 27-year-old male driver had to be cut from the black Mini following the crash on the B969 West Glenrothes to New Inn roundabout at 21:46 on Sunday.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to remove the man. His passenger was able to free herself from the car.

They were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.