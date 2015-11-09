Woman charged with serious pub assault in Edinburgh

Image copyright Google

A 34-year-old woman has been charged by police in connection with a serious assault in August at an Edinburgh pub.

The incident happened at about 21:00 on Saturday 22 August at the Ye Olde Inn, Davidson's Mains.

A 21-year-old man sustained a number of cuts to his face after being struck during the assault and officers are continuing with their inquiries.

The 34-year-old woman will appear in court at a later date.