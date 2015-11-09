Woman charged with serious pub assault in Edinburgh
- 9 November 2015
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 34-year-old woman has been charged by police in connection with a serious assault in August at an Edinburgh pub.
The incident happened at about 21:00 on Saturday 22 August at the Ye Olde Inn, Davidson's Mains.
A 21-year-old man sustained a number of cuts to his face after being struck during the assault and officers are continuing with their inquiries.
The 34-year-old woman will appear in court at a later date.