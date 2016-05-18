Image caption Jill Pirrie died after the collision at the junction of Old Dalkeith Road and Kingston Avenue

A man has appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving, following the death of a nurse who was knocked down in Edinburgh.

Dylan Jenkin, 18, was also charged with failing to stop when signalled to do so by police and other road traffic offences.

No plea or declaration was made and the case was continued for further inquiry.

Jill Pirrie, 33, was walking home from work at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary when she was killed on Thursday.

Jenkin, who appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, was remanded in custody.

Ms Pirrie was knocked down by a car at the junction of Old Dalkeith Road and Kingston Avenue. Ms Pirrie was making her way home after her hospital shift.