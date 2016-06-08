Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked in Forrester Park Drive, Sighthill

A man suffered serious leg injuries in an "unprovoked and cowardly" attack in Edinburgh.

The 36-year-old was targeted by two men as he walked in the Sighthill area of the city at around 05:40 on Tuesday.

They chatted with their victim on Forrester Park Drive before launching their attack.

Police said the men, who were both white and in their 20s, fled the scene on foot in the direction of Broomhall Road.

One of the suspects, who was about 6ft tall, with cropped dark hair, smelled strongly of alcohol.

He spoke with a Scottish accent and wore a brown hooded top and grey jogging bottoms.

'Thorough investigation'

The second man was about 5ft 10ins tall and he wore a black top with the hood up and dark jogging bottoms.

Det Con Gavin Howat said: "From our initial inquiries this appears to have been an unprovoked and cowardly attack.

"We are now carrying out a thorough investigation into this matter including reviewing the local CCTV network and carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

"Today I want to hear from anyone who was in the area of Forrester Park Drive in the early hours of Tuesday and who saw these men.

"I'd also encourage anyone who recognises the description of the attackers or who have any information that can assist with our investigation to come forward immediately."