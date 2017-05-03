Woman indecently assaulted in Dunfermline park

Image copyright Google

A man who indecently assaulted a woman in a Fife park is being sought by police.

The 24-year-old was attacked in Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline, at about 13:10 on Sunday.

The man is dark-skinned, in his late 20s or early 30s, with dark hair and a black beard. He was wearing a leather jacket, white t-shirt and red trainers.

It is thought he was with another man who was also in his late 20s or early 30s, of slim build, dark skin and bald.

The second man was wearing work trousers and a green hooded top.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Det Insp Kelly McEwan said: "Thankfully the young woman was not harmed but is understandably upset and distressed by the incident."