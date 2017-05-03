Edinburgh's first ultramarathon to be held

Image copyright The Ultra Tour of Edinburgh

Edinburgh's first ultramarathon is to be staged in the capital later this year.

The Ultra Tour of Edinburgh, a new 50km (about 31 miles) running tour of Scotland's capital city, is to be held on Sunday 22 October.

The route starts on the Royal Mile and travels over three peaks in the Pentland Hills before finishing at Murrayfield Stadium.

There is 3,000ft of ascent and descent in the Rat Race Adventure Sports race.

Jim Mee, of Rat Race Adventure Sports, said: "We are looking for around 500 runners to take up the challenge of the inaugural Ultra Tour.

"This is a fully waymarked journey through the city streets and outlying countryside that includes historic urban landscapes and evocative landmarks, parklands, hills, rivers, cycleways, foot paths, canals and coastal waters.

"It truly is a tour-de-force of Edinburgh sightseeing, all wrapped up into an achievable but challenging ultra run event format."

There will be three stops on the route offering a variety of sweets, food and drinks at each. Toilets will also be available. Kit bag return, showers and a hot meal will be available to all finishers, as well as a medal.