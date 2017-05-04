Scottish Diaspora Tapestry goes on display in Edinburgh

Image copyright Anne McMunn

The Scottish Diaspora Tapestry is to go on display in its entirety for the first time in Scotland.

The tapestry, which has doubled in size since it went on a world tour, is being exhibited at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh until 18 May.

The unique international community artwork chronicles the impact of Scots throughout the world.

Originating in Scotland in 2014, the tapestry left with 150 panels to tour the world and has now doubled in size.

The 305 colourful panels bring to life the many achievements of Scots across the globe, from the 10 who have held the office of UK prime minister to the Scots who introduced football to Argentina and Brazil.

The exhibition will include an additional five panels created by Scottish primary schoolchildren as part of a competition created in partnership with Education Scotland.

The exhibition is free to visit.

The project was conceived in Prestonpans by Prestoungrange Arts Festival.