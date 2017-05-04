Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man jailed for supplying Class A drugs in Edinburgh

Barry Crossan Image copyright Police Scotland

An Edinburgh man has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for supplying Class A drugs.

Barry Crossan, 40, pleaded guilty at Edinburgh High Court.

In December 2015 officers searched an address in North Edinburgh and found a large quantity of drugs with a street value of £37,500.

Police Scotland said the sentence should send out a clear message to anyone involved in drug-related crime in Scotland.

Det Insp Alan O'Brien, of Police Scotland, said: "Tackling the supply of drugs, and the often devastating consequences it has on our communities, is a top priority and we will continue to take action to identify those involved in drug-related crime.

"This type of criminality will not be tolerated and this sentence should send a clear message to anyone involved in offences of this kind that we will actively pursue them."

