Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Forth Road Bridge closed northbound due to crash

Forth Road Bridge crash Image copyright Kevin Duncan

The Forth Road Bridge was closed northbound following a crash involving a lorry and a car.

It happened at 08:25 when it is understood an HGV and another vehicle collided between lanes.

The vehicles were recovered from the bridge and it has since reopened.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said a woman was being taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites