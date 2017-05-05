Scottish council election: Labour third in Edinburgh as count continues

Labour has slipped from first to third place in Edinburgh as council election results are announced across the city.

With nine of the 17 wards declared, the Tories were on 10 seats, the SNP nine, the Lib Dems and Labour were on five and the Greens were on three.

The council had been run by a Labour-SNP coalition, after the parties took 20 and 18 seats respectively in 2012.

A big casualty was the SNP's Richard Lewis, Edinburgh's culture convener, losing his Colinton/Fairmilehead seat.

Labour's Scott Arthur took the seat from the SNP in the constituency.

Follow live coverage of Scottish local election results

SNP group leader Frank Ross retained his seat in the Corstorphine/Murrayfield ward but Labour lost the seat of retiring council leader Andrew Burns in Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart.

Former Scotsman editor John McLellan has been elected as a Conservative councillor in the Craigentinny/Duddingston ward.

A total of 63 councillors are to be elected in total.

By Nick Eardley

BBC Scotland political correspondent

It now appears the SNP will be the biggest group on Edinburgh city council for the first time. They may fall short of a target of 25, but are likely to have a decent cushion.

Labour had been the biggest party here, but it's increasingly likely they will be relegated to third. The Conservatives, as in other parts of the country, are picking up seats in areas they haven't been strong in for some time.

The Lib Dems are delighted at their showing in the wards which make up Edinburgh West. It's their key target at the general election and they made gains here. Elsewhere in the city their votes have been patchy, but sources say that's because their campaign has been focussed in West.

The Greens are in optimistic mood too. They won six seats last time - it remains to be seen whether they'll improve on that.

Negotiations for a coalition are likely to start today. The SNP have already ruled out a deal with the Conservatives - one source said they will be looking towards what they called a "progressive alliance".

Meanwhile, Labour remains the largest party in East Lothian despite the Conservatives gaining four seats.

Labour gained one to go to nine, the Tories went up to seven and the SNP slipped to six - down three.

Independents lost two seats.

East Lothian had been a Labour/Conservative coalition administration.

The Conservatives have gone from zero to five seats on Midlothian Council.

They are now just one behind the SNP, who dropped from eight to six, and two behind Labour, who went from eight to seven.

The Greens and independents both lost seats.

The previous administration had been run by the SNP, with the help of an independent.

The Conservatives have gone from one seat to seven on West Lothian Council.

The SNP have dropped two seats to 13, becoming the largest party, as Labour lost four seats and ended up with 12.

West Lothian had been a Labour minority administration.