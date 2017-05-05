Teenager charged over robbery bid in Bathgate
- 5 May 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
-
A teenage boy has been charged by police in connection with an attempted robbery in West Lothian.
The incident happened at about 14:25 on Wednesday 26 April between Beech Road and Marina Road in Bathgate.
A 26-year-old woman is alleged to have been pushed to the ground before an attempt was made to steal her handbag.
The 14-year-old will be reported to the children's reporter, Police Scotland said.