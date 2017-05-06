Pensioner attacked as he washed his car on driveway

Image copyright Google Image caption The pensioner was washing his car on his driveway in Stanley Place when he was targeted

Police are hunting a man who tried to steal a pensioner's car while he was washing it on his driveway.

The 71-year-old was targeted as he cleaned his Volkswagon Golf at his home in the Abbeyhill area of Edinburgh at about 17:30 on Friday.

Both the man and his wife became embroiled in a struggle with the would-be thief but neither were seriously injured.

Officers said it was a "very frightening ordeal" for the couple.

A passer-by engaged the pensioner in conversation while he was washing his car in Stanley Place at about 17:00, police said.

Half an hour later, a different man arrived and struck up a conversation with him.

But this man grabbed hold of his elderly victim, wrestled him to the ground, then got in the car and tried to drive off.

When the pensioner's wife came out of their house, there was another struggle before the suspect made off - without the car.

'Acting suspiciously'

Det Insp Paul Grainger appealed for help in tracing the attacker.

He said: "This was a very frightening ordeal for the elderly victim and his wife, but thankfully neither were seriously injured, nor did they lose their car.

"We have a very detailed description of the suspect and would urge anyone who recognises him, or who can assist us in tracing him to come forward.

"As part of our inquiries we have established that two men were seen acting suspiciously around the Lothian Cars garage on Stanley Place prior to this incident and we are looking to establish if the same individuals were involved.

"If you have seen anyone acting suspiciously or unusually in this area around this time or if you believe you have information relevant to our ongoing inquiry then please contact police immediately."

The suspect was white, about 6ft tall, and in his late 20s or early 30s. He was well built with dark hair which was curly on top and short at the sides. He had dark, messy stubble.

He wore dark jogging bottoms and a dark T-shirt with lighter writing on the chest. He had a tattoo on his left forearm of a name in "old-style writing".