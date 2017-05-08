Boy, 13, charged over indecent assaults in Cowdenbeath
- 8 May 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
A 13-year-old boy has been charged over two indecent assaults.
Two women, aged 31 and 35, were attacked in separate incidents in Cowdenbeath, Fife, on Friday.
The first incident happened at about 17:45 on Stenhouse Street and the second was on Broad Street at about 21:15.
Police said a report would be sent to the Children's Reporter.