Scooter rider killed in crash on A914 near Kettlebridge

Mr Bousie was returning from a weekend scooter event when he crashed

A 46-year-old man has died after crashing his scooter on a Fife road.

Stuart Bousie, who was riding a yellow Piaggio Vespa, died at the scene of the accident on the A914 near Kettlebridge at 10:50 on Sunday. No other vehicles were involved.

The road was closed for more than four hours while accident investigators worked at the scene.

The family of Mr Bousie, who was from the St Andrews area, said they were "saddened and shocked" by his death.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, the family said: "He was a much-loved son of Margaret, father to Emma and Laura and husband to Katherine and he will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.

"He was an avid member of the Lone Sharks Scooter Club and was coming home from a great weekend at his first scooter rally of the year when he tragically lost his life.

"We are grateful for all the kind messages and support we have received at this very difficult time and wish to be left in private to mourn our loss"

Police Scotland have appealed for witnesses to the accident to come forward.

Sgt Ewan Pearce, of Glenrothes road policing department, said: "This collision has tragically resulted in the death of a man.

"The scooter is a very distinctive yellow and I would urge anyone who saw it prior to the incident or was on the A914 near to Kettlebridge around this time and witnessed the collision to contact us immediately."