Man charged over indecent assault in Dunfermline park
- 8 May 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with an indecent assault in Fife.
A 24-year-old woman was attacked in Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline, at about 13:10 on Sunday 30 April.
The arrested man is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.