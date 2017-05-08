Self defence event organised after jogger raped in Armadale

A group of Scottish championship runners has set up a self defence workshop after a jogger was raped near a speedway track in West Lothian.

The 32-year-old woman was attacked on 25 April near Armadale racetrack.

Martial artist group, Krav Maga, will run a free self defence event on 14 June at Stirling University, with donations for Rape Crisis Scotland.

There are 100 places with organisers saying another event could be held if it is over subscribed.

It is understood the attacker in Armadale may have seen the jogger running in the area before and waited for her.

Image caption The woman was attacked and raped as she ran near the speedway track in Armadale

Lyndsay Morrison, Scottish 1,000m champion from Bathgate, told the BBC Scotland news website she and others were moved to do something following the rape.

She said: "It was this attack which was the instigator. I grew up in the area and run there.

"I was talking about it with a group of runners who all said they had been in a situation where they felt a bit uneasy on a trail on their own and so we came up with this event.

"About 75% of training runs are run on their own so there are lots of times where runners are on trails and canals in isolated situations.

"If you come across someone you are at their liberty unless you can defend yourself.

"We feel runners need to prepare for these situations so that if they are attacked their senses hopefully kick in and they can defend themselves."

The workshop, which is being held from 18:00 on 14 June at Gannochy Sports Hall, is open to men and women.

The hall hire is being donated for free by Stirling University.

The Scottish road relay champions who have helped organise the event, along with Miss Morrison, are Fiona Thomson, Morag Maclarty and Jennifer Wetton.