Police car crashes in emergency call out in Edinburgh
- 8 May 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
-
An officer is in hospital after a police car crashed into another vehicle while it was responding to an emergency call in Edinburgh.
The woman has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but her injuries are not thought to be serious.
The police vehicle hit the side of a car in Raeburn Place at about 13:00, which caused it to crash into a bollard.
Raeburn Place was closed and local diversions were in place.