God's Own Country to open Edinburgh Film Festival

Image copyright Other

The UK premiere of God's Own Country is to open the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Francis Lee's debut feature will open the 71st festival on 21 June.

The film was shot in West Yorkshire and is set on the sheep farming hills of rural Northern England. It is about the relationship between a Romanian worker and the owner of a farm.

The film festival will run until 2 July. The film will be released in the UK on Friday 1 September.

'Artistically accomplished'

Mark Adams, EIFF artistic director, said: "We are thrilled to be staging the UK premiere of Francis Lee's accomplished debut, God's Own Country.

"This hotly-tipped feature debut is one to watch in this incredible year for independent film and perfectly reflects the festival's ongoing dedication to delivering audiences the most original and artistically accomplished work in international cinema."

Mr Lee said: "It's a great privilege that God's Own Country has been selected as the Opening Night film of the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

"After the incredible critical and audience responses to the film in both Sundance and Berlin earlier in the year, I'm thrilled to bring God's Own Country to the UK for the first time."

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 on Wednesday 10 May.