Motorcyclist hurt in hit-and-run in Edinburgh

A biker suffered injuries to his ribs and wrist in a hit and run incident with a car in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at about 20:25 on Monday on Burdiehouse Road, at its junction with Southhouse Broadway.

A Honda CBR 125 motorbike was struck by a white BMW 5 series, which failed to stop and made off towards Straiton and the city by-pass.

The 59-year-old male rider was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

PC Denise Humphrey, of Police Scotland, said: "As a result of this incident, the motorcyclist sustained a number of painful injuries, which required medical attention.

"The driver of the BMW will undoubtedly know they were involved in a collision, yet failed to stop and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to identify this individual.

"Anyone who was on Burdiehouse Road on Monday evening and witnessed this collision, or who knows of anyone who drives a BMW 5 series, which shows signs of having been involved in an accident should contact police immediately.

"We would also appeal directly to the motorist involved to get in touch and assist with our inquiries."