Edinburgh Napier University receives biggest ever gift

An Edinburgh university's classical music programme has been left £750,000 in a philanthropist's will.

Ian Tomlin's gift is the largest Edinburgh Napier University has ever received.

It matches the level of support he gave to the university during his lifetime through scholarships and annual donations.

His legacy will be used to fund "the study, teaching and performance of classical music".

'Selfless generosity'

Dr Tomlin - who was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Letters by the university in 1995 - developed an interest in music through singing in his London school's boys' choir.

He later settled in Hong Kong, working initially for trading company Butterfield and Swire then on other business ventures, where he was introduced to the work of the university by friend Jimmy Macgregor.

In 1995, along with three other Hong Kong businessmen, the pair established a trust which provided scholarships to students from Hong Kong to study at Edinburgh Napier.

Dr Tomlin's support for the university continued after he retired to Malta.

Nicholas Ashton, co-programme Leader for BMus (Hons) at Edinburgh Napier, said: "The training of these young people would not have been possible were it not for Ian's extraordinary, selfless generosity.

"He was the epitome of the philanthropist, a man who was driven by the desire to promote the welfare of others, and we are delighted his influence will continue to be felt here as his legacy gift supports the careers of the promising classical musicians of the future."

Dr Tomlin died in hospital in Malta on 11 January 2016.