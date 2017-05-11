Vehicle described in hit-and-run in Edinburgh

Image copyright Google

A detailed description of a car police want to trace in connection with a hit-and-run in Edinburgh has been released.

The incident happened at about 20:25 on Monday on Burdiehouse Road, at its junction with Southhouse Broadway.

A Honda CBR 125 motorbike was struck by a white BMW 5 series, which failed to stop and made off towards Straiton and the city by-pass.

The BMW is a saloon with tinted windows and an M5 body kit. It was a newer model which had a personalised plate.

The plate is believed to include the numbers 5 and 3.

The 59-year-old male rider sustained injuries to his ribs and wrist and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

PC Ross Halliday, of Police Scotland, said: "We're continuing our inquiries to trace the BMW and are appealing for anyone who recognises this vehicle's description to come forward.

"If the driver sees this appeal, we'd urge them to make contact with us as soon as possible to assist with the ongoing investigation."