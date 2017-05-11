Bomb disposal team called to suspicious package in Bathgate
Bomb disposal experts have been called to a suspicious package found at a shop in West Lothian.
Emergency services were sent to a property in George Street, Bathgate, at about 14:15.
The building has been evacuated and a cordon put in place.
Police have asked the public to avoid the area while the cordon is in place.