Bomb disposal team called to suspicious package in Bathgate

Bomb disposal experts have been called to a suspicious package found at a shop in West Lothian.

Emergency services were sent to a property in George Street, Bathgate, at about 14:15.

The building has been evacuated and a cordon put in place.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area while the cordon is in place.

