Man threatened with meat cleaver during arcade robbery

Image copyright Google

A thief robbed an amusement arcade in Edinburgh by threatening a worker with a meat cleaver before running off with thousands of pounds.

The incident happened at Cashino on Leith Walk in Edinburgh on Monday at 17:20.

The 24-year-old was working alone when the "distressing ordeal" happened.

The thief is white, 35-to-45 years old, about 6ft, of stocky build, clean shaven and spoke with a local Edinburgh accent.

He was wearing a dark navy heavy weatherproof jacket, dark blue jeans, dark navy cotton beanie hat with light-coloured stripes, dark wraparound sunglasses and black ski-style gloves.

Det Con Stephen Herd, of Police Scotland, said: "The victim wasn't injured but this was obviously a very distressing ordeal and we're pursuing various lines of inquiry to trace the suspect.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who can help us identify the suspect and those with information are asked to contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone who has any information about this incident, or who was in the Leith Walk area on Monday 15 May at about 17:20 and saw anything suspicious should also get in touch."