Man caught with stun gun disguised as torch jailed for five years

A man who was caught with a stun gun disguised as a torch during a drugs raid at his home has been jailed for five years.

Martin Horner, 30, was said to be "astounded" when he learned the weapon was classed as a firearm.

He was caught with the stun gun and heroin with a street value of £6,400 when police searched his home in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, in February.

Horner admitted having the heroin with intent to supply.

He also pleaded guilty to the illegal possession of the disguised firearm, which was marked "police".

Defence solicitor advocate Ewen Roy said Horner had obtained the stun gun through a friend.

'Serious charges'

"There seems to be an element of being quite intrigued by the item," Mr Roy said.

"He was frankly astounded on learning it was a firearm and distraught when informed of the minimum five-year sentence."

A judge told Horner that he was no stranger to the courts for drugs offences and pointed out he had five previous weapons convictions.

Lord Mulholland told him: "You have pled guilty to two serious charges. You well know the effects of heroin use."

His defence lawyer said Horner was selling the drug to addicts known to him primarily to fund his own heavy use of heroin.

Mr Roy said Horner had "a very difficult childhood" and spent years in care, and had been dependent on heroin since his late teens.