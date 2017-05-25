Biker in critical condition following crash on A706 near Linlithgow

Image copyright Google

A biker is in a critical condition in hospital following a crash in West Lothian.

The 24-year-old was riding a yellow Suzuki motorbike on the A706 near Linlithgow when it went off the road at about 10:25.

He is being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The road was closed for about 90 minutes for a crash investigation. PC Mick Turner, of Police Scotland, urged witnesses to come forward.

PC Turner said: "This collision has resulted in the rider being taken to hospital with serious injuries and I would urge anyone who saw the motorcycle prior to the incident, or was on the A706 near to Linlithgow around this time and may have witnessed the collision, to contact us immediately."