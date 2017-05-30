Murder accused in court after Edinburgh street death

From the section

Image caption Police were called to the scene of a disturbance in Wester Hailes

A 41-year old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of another man in an Edinburgh street.

David Geddes made no plea at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.

His appearance in court followed the death of 35-year-old Jaymie Hall.

Mr Hall was found seriously injured in Drumbryden Gardens in Wester Hailes at 21:25 on Saturday.