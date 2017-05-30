Murder accused in court after Edinburgh street death
- 30 May 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 41-year old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of another man in an Edinburgh street.
David Geddes made no plea at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.
His appearance in court followed the death of 35-year-old Jaymie Hall.
Mr Hall was found seriously injured in Drumbryden Gardens in Wester Hailes at 21:25 on Saturday.