Huge tailbacks following two car crash at Barnton junction

Barnton junction Pic: Daisy Banks Image copyright Daisy Banks

Motorists reported huge tailbacks following a crash on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

A crash between a Hyundai i30 and a BMW M sport crashed into each other just after 21:00 on Thursday on Queensferry Road at Barnton junction.

The drivers were treated for minor injuries. Drivers were diverted from the scene.

