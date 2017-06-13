Fife lottery scratchcard millionaire thought he had won milk

Image copyright NICK MAILER PHOTOGRAPHY Image caption Bill Bett celebrating with champagne, not milk

A Fife pensioner who won £1m on a lottery scratchcard has said he initially believed he had just won a pint of milk.

Bill Bett, from Markinch, bought the Monopoly Millionaire card from his local Co-op on 1 June.

"When I saw the amount it didn't really click at first. On the card it reads 1MIL and I thought what does this mean - I've won a pint of milk?" he said.

But the shop confirmed to the 69-year-old he had indeed won the top prize.

"I went back into the shop and asked them to check it. They confirmed that I had won and that I'd have to call the Lottery line. I couldn't believe it but I actually remained quite calm," Mr Bett said.

"When I got home I phoned my three sisters who all thought I was winding them up. But they said it couldn't have happened to a better brother and are so happy for me."

Mr Bett then tucked the scratchcard behind the cover of his tablet to keep it safe until it was validated a week later.

Ferry trip

He said he had already bought a new bungalow to help with health issues which mean that he struggles with stairs.

"It will make a huge difference having everything on one level. I will have a conservatory and a garage for storage which means I will have space to take up painting again.

"I used to teach art to children with learning difficulties but I haven't painted for years.

"We've talked about taking a ferry trip to Brussels or France and maybe getting a caravan on the east coast. And of course I'll be looking after my three sisters too."